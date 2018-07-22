Louis Garneau injured in bike accident, thanks helmet

The famous cyclist and entrepreneur, Louis Garneau, was seriously injured in a bike accident Saturday morning.

Garneau, 59, is suffering from a concussion and a punctured lung, but wrote on Facebook last night, saying he was doing OK.

He is being treated at l'Enfant-Jésus hospital in Quebec City.

An earlier picture he'd posted featured him wearing white bandages on his forehead and an oxygen mask: "Bad crash this morning," he wrote, adding, "wear your helmet."

Garneau was riding with a group when one of his wheels and the wheel of another cyclist came into contact, and he lost control.

In the second social media post, Garneau once again thanked his helmet.

"Thx for your comment; thx my helmet," he wrote, smiling into the camera and throwing up a peace sign.

Garneau is the founder of a successful eponymous cycling gear company that sells helmets, bikes and apparel.