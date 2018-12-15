Sisters and the legacy of the Sixties Scoop: Watch our short documentary

Nakuset was separated from her sisters as a child, but reunited with them as an adult — only to lose one of them to suicide.

Watch their story below:

Their story is part of a series examining the Sixties Scoop and its echoes in the Indigenous experience of the child welfare system today.

We wrote about their reunion, and what came next.

"As heartfelt as that moment was, a reunion can't always repair the harm of separation. These sisters, who had waited so long to find each other, would not have each other for long."

Nakuset also wrote a point-of-view piece on why she wanted to share her story. "I struggle to break the cycle. I try to be a living example of hope to my three boys."

We also looked at how Indigenous youth still face challenges when they are in youth protection. In some cases, they are discouraged from speaking their own language.

And we also showed how Inuit children who are transferred from Nunavik to youth protection facilities in Montreal often don't get a social worker who can meet with them face to face and advocate for their needs.

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service

Toll-free 1-833-456-4566

Text: 45645

Chat: crisisservicescanada.ca

In French: Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone:1-800-668-6868 (Phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre

If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them about it, says the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Here are some warning signs: