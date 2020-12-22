Looking for a holiday tradition in a year with few? The Ogilvy window delivers

While the doors of Montreal museums remain closed to visitors, one holiday tradition is still within reach.

The Christmas display from the former Ogilvy's department store is back on display on Sherbrooke Street outside the McCord Museum.

The Mill and the Forest, which now lives in a temperature-controlled shipping container, is one half of the display.

The other half, which is now assembled annually inside the museum, won't be seeing visitors this year.

Discover the story behind the Ogilvy Christmas windows in the above video. The video is from the CBC archives from last year.