2 dead, 1 woman in critical condition after Longueuil townhouse fire

Longueuil police say two people are dead and a woman is in critical condition after a row of townhouses caught fire Thursday.

The fire first broke out at around 7:10 a.m. in a townhouse located on Cuvillier Street East between Chateaufort and Chambly roads.

The fire spread to about four of the townhouses, all adjacent to one another, police said.

The injured woman was transported to hospital, and once firefighters began getting the fire under control, the bodies of two other victims were found in the rubble, police explained.

The victims have yet to be identified.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, police said.