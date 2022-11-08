Longueuil police investigating after man dies in apparent stabbing

A man who arrived at a South Shore hospital with stab wounds on Monday has died, Longueuil police said.

The victim, a man in his forties, came to the Charles-Le Moyne hospital in Longueuil around 1:30 p.m. and was later pronounced dead, Longueuil police said in a media release.

Police suspect he was stabbed and are considering the death a homicide, but they are unsure where the stabbing happened. Investigators are trying to find the crime scene.

The victim was driven to the hospital in a black, four-door, 2011 Subaru Impreza. The person who brought the victim to the hospital is considered a witness, Longueuil police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call (450) 463-7211.