Police search for potential victims of Saint-Hubert man accused of sex crimes

The Longueuil police service is looking for potential victims of a Saint-Hubert man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Ramdane Pacha Ahcene, who also goes by the name Bruno Pacha, was arrested Monday night and charged with sexual offences against a minor.

Pacha Ahcene, 54, was released with conditions after appearing in court in Longueuil Tuesday afternoon. He is barred from being in the presence of minors or going near areas such as schools, community centres or daycares.

Anyone with information can confidentially contact Longueuil police at 450-463-7211.