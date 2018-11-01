Longueuil to dump 150 million litres of raw sewage into St. Lawrence River

The City of Longueuil has been given the green light to dump nearly 150 million litres of raw sewage into the St. Lawrence River in mid-November.

The city says the discharge will last eight days to give it time to repair an underground water line under the river.

Longueuil says it has no choice and that it has to carry out repairs to a fissure in a pipe that runs under the St Lawrence between Île-Charron​ and Old Longueuil.

The dump was authorised by the province's environmental department last week.

It will be far smaller in volume than Montreal's controversial "flushgate" in 2015, which saw five billion litres of waste water being discharged into the river.

In February, Quebec City dumped 46 million litres of untreated wastewater into the St. Lawrence.

Longueuil plans to use floats to contain as much solid waste as possible. It says it wants to carry out the work before the river freezes.

The city insists there will be less impact on the fish because spawning season is over.

The nearby municipalities of Boucherville, Varennes and Contrecoeur downstream have been informed.

Longueuil's sewage dump will run from November 15th until November 22nd.

The city will be holding a technical briefing about the work this afternoon.