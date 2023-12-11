Longueuil police investigate alleged sexual assault of 4-year-old in kindergarten

Longueuil police confirmed they are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a school and, according to Radio-Canada sources, the victim is a four-year-old child attending kindergarten.

The Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) said the school is part of the Marie-Victorin school service centre, which told CBC it is co-operating with police.

"The management wishes to reassure its customers that it immediately took the criminal allegations seriously when contacted by the police," said the assistant director of the school centre, Gabriel Dupuis, in a statement sent to Radio-Canada.

Dupuis said the school service centre also alerted child protection services.

The suspect, who is an adult, has been suspended but no arrests have been made, said SPAL spokesperson François Boucher.

According to Radio-Canada, the suspect was in a position of authority with the alleged victim.

Radio-Canada also reported that the child was taken to Charles-Lemoyne Hospital last week with injuries after the parents noticed a radical change in their behaviour over the past two weeks.

Police say they were notified of the assault in the last few days but would not confirm the circumstances.

"We want to protect the integrity and well-being of the child," said Boucher.

The police spokesperson also said the family is being offered psychosocial services.