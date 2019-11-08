Four sent to hospital after train hits car in Longueuil
Two adults, two children were treated for minor injuries
Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries Thursday evening after their car was struck by a train in Longueuil.
Longueuil police said the collision happened around 7 p.m. at the level crossing near De La Métropole and Jean-Neveu streets. Two adults and two children were in the car when it was struck.
The police say both the train and the car were moving at low-speed.
The crossing has flashing lights to signal when a train is coming, but no barriers.
Canadian National (CN) railway, which owns the train, has its private police investigating the incident.
Earlier this year, a CN train struck a car carrying a woman and her four-year-old daughter at a level crossing in Île-Perrot.
Last year, a 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a commuter train in the Montreal borough Saint-Laurent, while crossing at a pedestrian walkway.