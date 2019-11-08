Four sent to hospital after train hits car in Longueuil

Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries Thursday evening after their car was struck by a train in Longueuil.

Longueuil police said the collision happened around 7 p.m. at the level crossing near De La Métropole and Jean-Neveu streets. Two adults and two children were in the car when it was struck.

The police say both the train and the car were moving at low-speed.

The crossing has flashing lights to signal when a train is coming, but no barriers.

Canadian National (CN) railway, which owns the train, has its private police investigating the incident.

Earlier this year, a CN train struck a car carrying a woman and her four-year-old daughter at a level crossing in Île-Perrot.

Last year, a 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a commuter train in the Montreal borough Saint-Laurent, while crossing at a pedestrian walkway.