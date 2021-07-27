Longueuil police say man arrested for sex-related crimes could have more victims

Investigators are looking for more victims of a Longueuil man they say has committed sex-related crimes against at least four women.

Police arrested 39-year-old James Jose Valbuena Reyes on July 1 in connection with incidents that allegedly took place between March 2020 and June 2021.

The alleged victims are women between the ages of 25 and 39.

"There are indications that the suspect may have claimed other victims, however," Longueuil police said in a statement on social media.

Longueuil police say the 39-year-old used Facebook to get in touch with the women via the website's Marketplace or online groups that featured job offers for members of the province's Latino community.

His usernames were Servi Cal and Semaj Esoj, police say.

Given the number of alleged victims, provincial police are coordinating the investigation and working with investigators in Longueuil and Montreal.