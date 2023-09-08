Longueuil police seek help finding missing couple in their 80s

Longueuil police are asking the public to help them find a couple in their 80s who have been missing since Thursday.

Édith Dea Landry, 84, and Gérard Filion, 89, were last seen around 3:40 p.m. in Longueuil.

Filion's vehicle is a brown 2018 Kia Sorento with the license plate Y53 NKZ.

Landry is described as four feet, 11 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes. Filion is said to be six feet tall, with white hair and grey-blue eyes.

Police fear for their health and safety, as they both have cognitive impairments.

Anyone who sees the couple is asked to contact 911 immediately.