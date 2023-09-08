Content
Montreal

Longueuil police seek help finding missing couple in their 80s

Édith Dea Landry, 84, and Gérard Filion, 89, were last seen on Thursday around 3:40 p.m. in Longueuil. 

CBC News ·
Two seniors side by side in a composite photo.
Longueuil police are asking the public to help them find a couple in their 80s who have been missing since Thursday. 

Filion's vehicle is a brown 2018 Kia Sorento with the license plate Y53 NKZ.

Landry is described as four feet, 11 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes. Filion is said to be six feet tall, with white hair and grey-blue eyes. 

Police fear for their health and safety, as they both have cognitive impairments. 

Anyone who sees the couple is asked to contact 911 immediately.

A stock image of a brown Kia Sorento.
Police say Filion's vehicle is a brown 2018 Kia Sorento with the license plate Y53 NKZ. (Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil)
