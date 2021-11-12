Longueuil police looking for missing mom and twin daughters

Longueuil police are seeking the public's help in order locate a missing mother and her twin daughters.

Claudine Runanika Kajabika, 48, and her two eight-year-old daughters, Florentine and Florence Kajabika have not been seen since Tuesday.

An Amber Alert has not been issued.

"The criteria are not met to launch an Amber Alert since this is not an abduction," said Jean-Pierre Voutsinos, a spokesperson for Longueuil police.

"For the moment, we are treating the case as a disappearance."

According to police, the mother and her daughters are using public transit to get around and could be anywhere between Quebec and Manitoba.

"The reason we believe she could be in Manitoba is because it's a family that's been in Canada for five years, and when they arrived, they stayed in Manitoba for at least two years," Voutsinos said.

The mother is Black, five feet two inches tall and weighs 176 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes. Her two daughters are four feet nine inches tall and weigh 66 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911.