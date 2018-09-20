Skip to Main Content
Longueuil police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Longueuil police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Jérôme Laforest-Lefebvre was last seen at his school, ​École secondaire Gérard-Filion, Tuesday at around 3 p.m.

Jérôme Laforest-Lefebvre was last seen at ​École secondaire Gérard-Filion Tuesday at around 3 p.m.

Longueuil police are looking for 14-year-old Jérôme Laforest-Lefebvre, who was last seen at his high school Tuesday afternoon. (Longueuil police)

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday. 

Jérôme Laforest-Lefebvre was last seen at his school, ​École secondaire Gérard-Filion, Tuesday at around 3 p.m.

He was wearing a white polo shirt and a grey backpack. Jérôme is Indigenous and has dark brown curly hair, brown eyes and light skin. 

He speaks French and is recognizable by a scar on his forearm and a piercing in his right ear.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 450-463-7373.

