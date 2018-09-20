Longueuil police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Jérôme Laforest-Lefebvre was last seen at his school, École secondaire Gérard-Filion, Tuesday at around 3 p.m.
Jérôme Laforest-Lefebvre was last seen at École secondaire Gérard-Filion Tuesday at around 3 p.m.
Longueuil police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since Tuesday.
Jérôme Laforest-Lefebvre was last seen at his school, École secondaire Gérard-Filion, Tuesday at around 3 p.m.
He was wearing a white polo shirt and a grey backpack. Jérôme is Indigenous and has dark brown curly hair, brown eyes and light skin.
He speaks French and is recognizable by a scar on his forearm and a piercing in his right ear.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 450-463-7373.