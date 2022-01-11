Longueuil police seek public's help in woman's homicide

Longueuil police have set up a mobile command post this morning to see if the public can help with the investigation into the death of a woman last week.

The body of Manon Boisvert, 54, was discovered in a parked car in a commercial lot near Rolland-Therrien Boulevard and du Tremblay Road on Jan. 5. Her body bore marks of violence. Investigators say they believe the victim was targeted.

The police are asking anyone with information to stop by.

The command unit will be at 2401 Rolland-Therrien Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. It will remain there until 4 p.m.