Longueuil police seek public's help in woman's homicide
The body of a 54-year-old Longueuil woman was discovered by a passer-by in Longueuil on Jan. 5. Now Longueuil police are setting up a mobile command post to see if the public can help in their investigation.
Woman's body was discovered in parked car last week
Longueuil police have set up a mobile command post this morning to see if the public can help with the investigation into the death of a woman last week.
The body of Manon Boisvert, 54, was discovered in a parked car in a commercial lot near Rolland-Therrien Boulevard and du Tremblay Road on Jan. 5. Her body bore marks of violence. Investigators say they believe the victim was targeted.
The police are asking anyone with information to stop by.
The command unit will be at 2401 Rolland-Therrien Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. It will remain there until 4 p.m.