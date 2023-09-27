2 women found dead in residence on Montreal's South Shore, police say deaths are suspicious

The police service in Longueuil, Que., is investigating the deaths of two women, one in her 80s and the other in her 60s.

The bodies were discovered on Wednesday morning. Police say the deaths are suspicious.

At this time, no details have been released regarding the causes nor circumstances surrounding the deaths. Police have not named the victims publicly.

Around 11:30 a.m., somebody called 911, prompting officers to respond to a residence on Desormeaux Boulevard.

Upon arrival, the first responders entered the residence and discovered the women's bodies. Their deaths were declared at the scene, police say.

The person who called 911 was transported to the hospital due to severe emotional distress, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.