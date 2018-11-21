Longueuil man twice convicted of child luring declared longterm offender

A Quebec court judge has sentenced Philippe Truchon, a 38-year-old Longueuil man twice convicted of luring and threatening teenage girls online, to four years and four months in prison and declared him a longterm offender.

The sentence comes seven years after another judge ignored reports suggesting Truchon might re-offend and refused the prosecution's request to have him declared a longterm offender.

Crown prosecutor Roxanne Laporte handled both of Truchon's convictions.

"The prosecution was worried at the time. And the truth is we were right to be worried at the time," Laporte told reporters after Wednesday's sentencing at the Montreal courthouse.

Truchon appeared by video-conference for the sentencing, now sporting bangs and a long beard.

Hundreds of victims

Truchon was sentenced to three years in prison in 2011 after pleading guilty to four counts of child luring.

Truchon contacted more than 200 teenage girls through Facebook, asking them to remove their clothes and threatening violence if they refused, police said.

He served three years before being released.

Crown prosecutor Roxanne Laporte said she was right to be worried about Philippe Truchon re-offending when he was first convicted in 2011. Laporte said upon Truchon's release, Montreal police kept a close eye on him because they were worried he would target young girls again.

That's precisely what he did, approaching five different young women on Facebook with the same types of threats that led to his previous conviction.

Montreal police arrested Truchon again in 2017 after trapping him using an undercover officer online.

He pleaded guilty to 12 charges including child luring, uttering threats and harassment as well as some drug charges.

Truchon has already served 27 months awaiting sentencing, so he'll spend 25 more months in prison.

"We know that the time he serves will not be enough to ensure that he doesn't re-offend again. It's the reason why we asked for a longterm offender status," Laporte said.

"He'll be followed closely by correctional services. It's the best way we could try to be sure he will not re-offend again," she continued.

In addition to the prison sentence and longterm offender status, Truchon is prohibited from being alone with children for 15 years, and prohibited from using the internet for three years.