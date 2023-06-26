Longueuil man dies in house fire

A man in his 30s died after his apartment in Longueuil, Que. caught fire Monday night.

Longueuil police say they received a call around midnight from neighbours who saw smoke coming out of the apartment's window.

The man was found unconscious in one of the building's four apartments on Saint-Louis Street, near the intersection of Victoria Avenue, in the LeMoyne sector, about seven kilometers from Montreal. He was brought to hospital where he died.

The other tenants of the building were not injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and a security perimeter has been established as police investigate.