Longueuil police calling for witnesses after man steals uniform, impersonates officer

The Longueuil police service is asking for the public's help after a man impersonated a police officer over the weekend.

The man appeared in Longueuil court Monday on charges of theft for stealing parts of an officer's uniform, including a shirt and a badge.

He allegedly approached young women at a bar in the Quartier Dix30 shopping district Saturday night, wearing the stolen uniform, showing the badge and claiming to be a police officer.

"We want to speak to people who came into contact with him because it's worrisome behaviour," said Longueuil police Const. Marie Beauvais-Lavoie.

"He was approaching young women [pretending to be an officer]. We don't know what his intentions were."

Someone at the Dix30 called the police to report the man's behaviour. He was arrested on Sunday.

Beauvais-Lavoie said they want to speak to witnesses to know if he committed other crimes. It's possible this wasn't the first time he exhibited this behaviour, she added.

He is described as a 30-year-old white man who speaks in French, with brown hair and blue eyes. During the incident, he had a beard.

Police are asking anyone who saw him, or who may be the victim of his actions, to call (450) 463-7211.

The man has been released from police custody with conditions, including staying away from the Dix30, not disguising himself as a police officer and only having identification in his own name on his person.