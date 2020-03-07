30 masked youth with weapons cause police scramble at Longueuil Metro

Longueuil police are investigating after 30 teenagers, some masked and carrying weapons, converged at the Longueuil Metro station Friday afternoon.

Police say they received several 911 calls, including from a Metro security agent, raising concerns about the group. About 20 police officers were then dispatched to the scene.

The group tried to scatter when officers arrived, but Jean-Pierre Voutsinos, a spokesperson for Longueuil police, said there was nothing to suggest a crime had been committed.

"We don't have a criminal act and we don't have a complainant," said Voutsinos. "All we can do is identify the young people involved, seize what can be seized and possibly issue notices."

Tickets for municipal infractions, such as loitering, were issued, Voutsinos said. At least one was also carrying a knife.

Voutsinos said the youths were all from Montreal and aged between 15- and 17-years old. Police still don't know what the group was doing there, but Voutsinos said they seemed to be "preparing to do something."

For now, he said the investigation has concluded.

"Maybe someone will come forward to say that they were beaten, and then maybe the direction of the operation would change, but for the moment we do not know more," Voutsinos concluded.

Longueuil police kept additional personnel on the site Friday night as a precaution.