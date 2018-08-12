Longueuil fire forces 15 people to evacuate homes

More than a dozen people are being taken care of by the Red Cross following a major fire in Longueuil this morning.

More than 50 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze that started just before 4 a.m. in a home on Bourget Street near Providence Street.

Firefighters reported that parts of the structure had collapsed.

No injuries have been reported, but 15 people were forced out of that home and neighbouring homes.

Ambulances, fire trucks and police were at the scene this morning.

The cause of the fire is not known.