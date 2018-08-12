Skip to Main Content
Longueuil fire forces 15 people to evacuate homes

Longueuil fire forces 15 people to evacuate homes

More than a dozen people are being taken care of by the Red Cross following a major fire in Longueuil this morning.

The blaze started just before 4 a.m. in a home on Bourget Street

CBC News ·
No injuries have been reported, but 15 people were forced out of that home and neighbouring homes. (Radio-Canada)

More than a dozen people are being taken care of by the Red Cross following a major fire in Longueuil this morning.

More than 50 firefighters were called in to battle the blaze that started just before 4 a.m. in a home on Bourget Street near Providence Street.

Firefighters reported that parts of the structure had collapsed.

No injuries have been reported, but 15 people were forced out of that home and neighbouring homes.

Ambulances, fire trucks and police were at the scene this morning.

The cause of the fire is not known.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us