Man accused of killing mother, grandmother on Montreal's South Shore fit to stand trial, court rules

Michael Lominy, accused of killing his mother and grandmother last week in Longueuil, Que., was deemed fit to appear in court on Tuesday.

At the request of the defence, the judge ordered on Saturday that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine his ability to appear and understand legal proceedings.

"We hope that the evaluation will enlighten us to determine whether there were already existing diagnoses. We hope to have all the information that is necessary," argued Rémi Quintal, defence lawyer.

Considered dangerous and known to police, the 30-year-old man remained in detention at the infirmary of the Institut Philippe-Pinel de Montréal to receive care and be evaluated.

Dr. Louis Morissette's report concludes that he is indeed fit to appear. The document is sealed, and a publication ban prevents information from being shared.

Lominy appeared briefly by video conference at the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

He appeared confused and asked several times if he could go home, Radio-Canada says. His family was present in the room.

The accused was arrested last Friday after he was found in an apartment with two bodies on des Ormeaux Boulevard in Longueuil. The deaths were determined to be homicides by investigators.

Lominy was charged on Saturday with second-degree murder for the death of his mother, Marguerite Lominy, 67, and his grandmother, Marie Lamercie-Lefebvre, 84.

The case will return to court on Nov. 14.