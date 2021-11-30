Longueuil to cull about 60 deer in Michel-Chartrand park

Longueuil will cull about 60 deer in Michel-Chartrand park, a large, partially wooded green space in the middle of the city on Montreal's South Shore.

Newly elected Mayor Catherine Fournier confirmed the decision with Radio-Canada on Monday afternoon, saying the park currently has about 70 deer but the ecosystem can only support about a dozen.

"All the possibilities have been studied to ensure the ecological balance of Michel-Chartrand park," said Fournier.

The decision comes after a committee of citizens, experts and scientists, brought together a few months ago, reviewed the situation and submitted a report.

Fournier said parts of the park have deteriorated to the point that they can no longer regenerate due to the emerald ash borer and the white-tailed deer's diet.

The deer are now living in deplorable conditions, malnourished because of overcrowding, she said.

The mayor said she has to put in place short- and long-term solutions.

"We will have to take action to immediately reduce the herd," she said.

Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier said she will not back down from the plan even if faced with strong public outcry. (Radio-Canada)

Longueuil will capture the animals, euthanize them and then donate the meat to community organizations.

Moving forward, the city will look into the possibility of sterilizing the park's deer, Fournier said.

No date is set for the cull. The municipality will need approval from the Ministry of Wildlife and Parks and, from there, will work to ensure the animals suffer "as little as possible," Fournier said.

The city needs to carry out the operation soon or the situation will continue to worsen, she said.

About a year ago, Longueuil made plans to cull about 15 deer in the park and there was intense outcry from the public.

The former mayor's life was threatened, several protesters were arrested and large-scale demonstrations were held.

One animal rights group tried to come up with a plan to relocate the deer, but Sauvetage Animal Rescue's proposal was rejected in February by a veterinary ethics committee.

The committee found too many red flags in the plan, including concerns that the animals would panic and endanger the lives of everyone involved.

"They can reach a speed of over 40 kilometres per hour, and a male can match Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in terms of size, so imagine deer like that panicking," said Dr. Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt, a veterinarian at the Université de Montreal, who chairs the committee.

Deer are notoriously difficult to relocate, often getting injured or dying in the process, according to experts like Anaïs Gasse, a biologist with Quebec's Ministry of Wildlife. She said last year that many of the deer would die within days if relocated due to how difficult it would be to adapt to new surroundings.

Deer culls aren't uncommon in Quebec due to overpopulation or disease. And Quebec hunters harvested nearly 50,000 deer in 2020, usually averaging around 45,000 per year.

Fournier said about 60 deer will be killed regardless of protests this time around in order to protect the park's biodiversity.

"We are even closer to 100 deer at present, hence the importance of acting quickly," Fournier said.