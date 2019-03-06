Longueuil police looking for man who briefly stole van, fled when he found kids inside

Police are looking for a man who briefly stole a van outside a daycare on Montreal's South Shore.

Around 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 25, the man got into a black Honda Odyssey with tinted windows, parked outside a daycare on Coulonge Street, and drove away, said Longueuil police spokesperson Const. Mélanie Mercille.

The vehicle had been left running with three children inside — but it appears the would-be thief didn't notice the extra passengers.

"After like 200 metres, he left the car on the street because the children [were] yelling," Mercille said.

The children, two siblings and one of their friends, then ran back to the daycare.

The suspect is white, about 30 years old and was wearing a dark coat, a dark hoodie and either grey or light blue jeans.

Police have posted surveillance video footage of the incident on social media to help find him.

Anyone with information can submit confidential tips at 450-463-7211.