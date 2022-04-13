Longueuil bus strikes and kills 12-year-old girl

A 12-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a Longueuil city bus on Roland-Therrien Boulevard, near the intersection of du Tremblay Road.

The collision happened at around 7:30 this morning, as the Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) bus was in service, carrying morning commuters.

François Boucher, spokesperson for the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) said police received several 911 calls from witnesses.

The girl was pronounced dead on scene.

Boucher said police have interviewed witnesses and collision reconstruction experts are on site to try to determine how the incident happened.

"It's a sad accident and we'll try to tell from this scene what happened exactly and try to avoid other incidents of that type," said Boucher.

Roland-Therrien Boulevard is closed from Jacques-Cartier Boulevard to du Tremblay Road.

"We ask the population to avoid the area for an indefinite period," said Boucher.

The bus driver was transported to hospital to be treated for shock.