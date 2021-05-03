Longueuil man wakes up to find his house ablaze in suspected arson case

On the night of April 19, ​Laurent-Philippe Baril was sound asleep in his home in the neighbourhood of Vieux Longueuil, located on Montreal's South Shore.

Little did he know, a suspected arsonist was creeping around his driveway and setting fire to his bushes and shed.

"Someone came here and set my house on fire," Baril told Radio-Canada. "I was sleeping, my neighbours came and woke me up."

Baril said the fire spread rapidly from the shed to his roof. The damage to his home is extensive.

Laurent-Philippe Baril said he was lucky to be alive, and he's grateful his children weren't at home when the fire broke out. (Radio-Canada)

One of his neighbours, William Lew, told CBC that he first noticed the flames around 10:30 p.m.

"We heard an explosion. It was the power line that caught on fire that exploded," he said.

Knowing Baril has children and was at home, Lew and others rushed to his house to alert him. Another neighbour called 911.

Fortunately, the children were staying at their mother's house that night.

​By the time Baril fled his home, his shed, car and roof were engulfed in flames.

Baril said he has no clue why his property was targeted.

"This was an attack — violent, brutal, planned, gratuitous, not only on my house but on my family."

This incident is the most recent in a string of criminal fires the Longueuil police department is investigating.

On April 27, police sent a letter to residents in the area, reassuring them that they were actively investigating the fires and encouraging anyone with information to come forward or report anonymously.

Longueuil police would not provide any further details about the investigation.

In the days following the incident, neighbours like Lew say they are feeling increasingly "on edge."

​"It could have been any of our houses," he said.

Baril is hoping police catch the suspect soon, before anyone else has to go through something like this.

Despite the difficult situation, he said that, since the fire, his community has been very supportive, bringing him food and donating over $15,000 to help get him back on his feet.