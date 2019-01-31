Would-be thieves used a tractor to ram armoured truck, Longueuil police say

Longueuil police are looking for at least two suspects after a failed armed truck robbery.

Around 9:15 p.m., two security guards went into the National Bank on Taschereau Boulevard.

The suspects chained the bank doors shut, trapping the security guards inside, according to Const. Mélanie Mercille.

Then, they started to ram the armoured truck with a stolen tractor, she said.

One of the security guards called police from inside the bank with a cellphone.

Eventually, the suspects ditched the tractor and fled the scene empty-handed.

The security guards were trapped for at least 30 minutes before police arrived and freed them, Mercille said.