3 dead, 11 in hospital after overnight apartment fire in Longueuil

Three people are dead after an overnight apartment fire in Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore.

Firefighters received a call around 1 a.m. about visible flames on Toulouse Street.

When they arrived, extra alarms were sounded because flames were coming from the basement and the first floor.

At first, the fire was too intense to get past the second floor, Longueuil firefighters say.

They evacuated the rest of the building first. When they were finally able to get to the third floor, they found three people unconscious and got them out, too.

Firefighters attempted to revive the three victims, who were taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

In total, 80 firefighters were on site to control the blaze. (Radio-Canada)

Eleven people remain in hospital. Most suffered minor injuries such as burns, smoke inhalation and fractures from jumping from the balcony.

Firefighters said they expected the fire to be under control by early Saturday.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, as do the identities of the victims.