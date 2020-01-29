Longueuil police ask for help finding missing 13-year-old girl

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Léonie Monteiro was last seen in Longueuil on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Monteiro is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 108 pounds. She has blue eyes, blond hair and speaks French.

She may have been wearing a black polo shirt with a brown and beige coat.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 911 or get in touch with Longueuil police.