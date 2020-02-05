Students, parents on Montreal's South Shore warned against racism over coronavirus

Longueuil police and school boards on the South Shore have sent a letter to students, teachers and parents warning against racism and bullying fuelled by coronavirus misinformation.

Police said the letter was inspired by a school board in Ontario that had a similar initiative, urging parents not to spread rumours about the coronavirus involving the Chinese community.

"We are working with school boards and public health authorities to avoid the racial profiling that can result from the association of the virus with people of Asian descent or who have recently stayed in that part of the world," the letter said.

A spokesperson for the Commission Scolaire Marie-Victorin said teachers had flagged incidents and comments they overheard.

"If such a situation occurs, it is important to notify your school principal," it said.

The letter also suggests schools hold presentations to raise awareness of the consequences of bullying.

A spokesperson for the police service, Marie Beauvais-Lavoie, said the letter was a preventive measure and that no incidents had been reported to officers so far.

Last week, Quebec's public health director, Horacio Arruda, called for calm, asking the public not to give in to fear and misinformation about the virus.

He reminded people that there have been no confirmed cases in the province, and the chances of it being transmitted to the community are considered low.