Port of Montreal longshore workers to launch unlimited strike Monday

The union representing Montreal longshore workers has announced its intention to launch an unlimited strike as of Monday morning.

The announcement follows days of tension between the workers and their employers, as negotiations on salary, schedule and overall working conditions have broken down.

In the last two weeks, the workers staged two four-day strikes. The strike that would begin next week has no planned end date, for now.

Since Monday, ships have been diverted from the Port of Montreal to other ports including Halifax, New York and Saint John.

Union members affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees said that during the four-day strikes, they would not provide any mooring services, except for supplies to Newfoundland and Labrador and for grain vessels, in order to comply with a decision rendered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

A little over a week ago, Montreal police launched an investigation after managers accused some of the workers of attacking them.

The union, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), says the longshore workers had moved their picket line to the parking lot and that the situation escalated when a vehicle driven by a security guard assigned to protect the managers pushed through the picket line.

On Monday, the Maritime Employers Association informed the union it would cut overtime rates for work during evenings, weekends and nights, as the number of those shifts had increased due to daytime strikes.

The association says its preferred option remains negotiation and that it submitted a "counter-proposal for a truce,'" but that the union's executive committee rejected it.

The two sides have been trying to come to a new agreement since 2018.