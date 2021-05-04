Long-time ally of Quebec premier resigns from cabinet amid allegations of workplace bullying

Marie-Eve Proulx, a long-time ally of Premier François Legault, has resigned from cabinet amid accusations she was psychologically harassing her staff.

Proulx was the minister responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions as well as the junior minister for economic development.

Several employees have left her office in recent months, including her press attaché, who quit Friday. One former staffer filed complaints with Quebec's workplace relations body, the Tribunal administratif du travail, claiming psychological harassment.

Those complaints were settled before a hearing was scheduled to take place. But French-language media outlets have frequently reported about other allegations of the difficult work environment in both Proulx's riding and ministerial offices.

In a statement released Tuesday, Legault's spokesperson said Proulx offered her resignation earlier in the day, which the premier accepted.

Proulx was among the original supporters of the Coalition Avenir Québec when Legault launched the party in 2011, and their ties reach back to the early 2000s.