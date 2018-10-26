'It can create anxiety': School boards differ on lockdown practice drills

Montreal's largest French-language school board decided earlier this week that annual lockdown drills will remain optional — allowing schools to decide on a case-by-case basis whether to practise for emergency situations.

"The exercises must remain optional and not mandatory because, for some young students, they can create anxiety," Catherine Harel-Bourdon, the chair of the Commissioon scolaire de Montréal (CSDM), told Radio-Canada.

However, the English Montreal School (EMSB), for one, does not have plans of following suit.

Citing the Dawson College shooting and other incidents, EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen told CBC Montreal's Daybreak that schools have had to activate lockdown procedures more than once in recent years.

While some may find it's a cause for anxiety, he said it is important that students and staff are ready to act.

"You hope you will never really need to have a lockdown, but in the event that you do, you need to be prepared," said Cohen.

The issue of how schools prepare for such emergencies comes after a lockdown alert earlier this month sparked an emotional, even traumatizing response from students and staff at a South Shore CEGEP.

Champlain College in Saint-Lambert is now reviewing its emergency response procedures after the false alarm drew complaints from students and staff alike.

CSDM keeps drills optional for schools

Before reaching their decision Wednesday evening, CSDM commissioners discussed a study it commissioned two years ago that analyzed the risks and benefits of drills that prepare students and staff for an "active shooter" situation.

The CSDM's vice-chair, Marie-José Mastromonaco, told Daybreak the board will leave it up to each school principal and governing board to decide whether to hold lockdown drills.

Each school's governing board is comprised of parents, teachers, administration and staff.

"They know their community," Mastromonaco said. "They know how it will react."

However, all schools are to hold information sessions with Montreal police every year, and they have to draw up their own emergency plan.

'Each school is different'

"Each school is different," Mastromonaco said, pointing out that the board must come up with a policy that works for everything from elementary schools to adult-education centres.

Young children can confuse imaginary situations with reality, causing them to feel that school is not a safe place, she said.

Kids that have may have experienced trauma in their life, such as immigrants from war zones, may be particularly affected by such drills, she said.

"Our students come from very different backgrounds," she said.

"Why make them go through all this?" Mastromonaco said. "Each school knows what their children need and what the local community needs."

With files from CBC Montreal's Daybreak and Radio-Canada