Environmental risks outweigh potential gains when it comes to Saguenay LNG plant, report finds

Quebec's environmental review board says the benefits of a multi-billion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Saguenay do not outweigh the environmental and social costs associated with it.

The 500-page report by the BAPE (Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement) states there is already significant global competition for LNG production and exportation, so the Saguenay project may not even be needed by the time construction is finished and the plant is up and running.

The report goes on to state the GNL Québec project has garnered the greatest response of any BAPE review, with more than 2,500 briefs presented at last year's hearings.

Two massive intertwined projects — the Gazoduc pipeline that'll run from northern Ontario, through the Abitibi, and to the Saguenay, and the GNL Québec transformation plant in the Port of Saguenay — are being touted by proponents as an economic booster, job creator, and environmental innovator.

They say it'll be one of the greenest LNG plants in the world, that it's possible to protect the region's endangered beluga whales from the effects of passing tanker ships through the Saguenay Fjord, and that the plant itself would be carbon neutral.

But the BAPE report is recommending the government take extra care to consider the risks to marine life, specifically the area's beluga whale population, before making any decision about the project.

As for the plant's carbon neutrality, the BAPE states that aspect alone is not enough to reduce worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, particularly since the overall project would still require fracking upstream in the supply chain, to extract the natural gas in western Canada.

The commission also stated the project is too polarizing to make any conclusions about its social acceptability.

"The committee is also of the opinion that the observed societal divide is likely to persist regardless of the government decision regarding this project, and that a followup should be considered by public officials, particularly in the region," the report said.

This report focuses primarily on the $9-billion LNG plant and marine terminal at the Port of Saguenay, while the $5-billion Gazoduc pipeline will be evaluated separately.