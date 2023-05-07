After postponing Montreal concert at last minute, Lizzo will take Bell Centre stage June 11

After postponing her Montreal concert at the last minute earlier this week, superstar Lizzo will make it up to her fans next month.

On Saturday, event promoter Evenko announced that Lizzo will take the Bell Centre stage for The Special 2our with guest rapper Latto on June 11.

"Ticket holders are invited to keep their tickets as they will be honoured on the new date," its website reads.

The About Damn Time singer postponed her May 4 show on doctor's orders, less than one hour before it was slated to start.

A photo circulating on social media showed the singer wearing a black face mask, quoting her as saying she was physically unable to perform.

For any questions or concerns, ticket holders are asked to contact Evenko customer services at info@evenko.ca.