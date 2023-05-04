Lizzo cancels Montreal Bell Centre show at last minute

With fans already on their way to the show in downtown Montreal, Evenko announced at 7:05 p.m. that Lizzo's The Special 2our with special guest rapper Latto was being postponed.

"As per doctor's orders, Lizzo is unable to perform tonight at the Bell Centre," the brief release said. "More details will be announced soon for the new date."

The show was set for 8 p.m.

A photo circulating on social media showed the singer wearing a black face mask, quoting her as saying she was physically unable to perform.

Evenko said fans should hold onto their tickets, which will be valid for the new show date.

WATCH | Lizzo apologizes to Montreal fans: