It was not a matter of if, but when she would catch COVID-19

Every day for months, Corrine Preisler went into a COVID-19 red zone to help patients at a long-term care home. Then she got sick.

She was working as a director for a Montreal CHSLD when she contracted COVID-19.

"We said from the get-go, given the environment that you work in, it's probably not a matter of if you get COVID, it's going to be a matter of when," Preisler said, recalling a talk she had with her husband at the beginning of the pandemic.

Her biggest fear was spreading the virus to her family. She took all the precautions she could — moved into another room, used her own bathroom, ate her meals separately.

But days later, her husband and daughter started showing symptoms.

This story is part of CBC Montreal's Living Through COVID-19 visual storytelling project. If you have recovered from COVID-19 and would like to share your experience, get in touch with us here.