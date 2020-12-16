How a severe COVID-19 infection changed a doctor-in-training's perspective

It started when she suddenly felt too tired to go for her usual jog up to Saint Joseph's Oratory.

Three days later, Laura Sang, a healthy 31-year-old family doctor-in-training, woke up with a mild fever. She walked to the hospital, and by the time she got there, her temperature had shot up to 39.5C and her heart was racing.

As an active young person, Sang never expected to be felled by a severe form of COVID-19.

"It really hit home that this virus can be unpredictable," she said.

Laura Sang wrote this note for the nurses who took care of her. (Submitted by Laura Sang)

