Her 90-year-old mother survived COVID-19, but the experience was 'haunting'

Charna Bonan was 500 kilometres away when her mother's long-term care home was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak last March.

"I panicked," she said. "To me, it was a death sentence."

Bonan lives in Toronto. Her mother, who is 90 and suffers from dementia, lives in Montreal — the epicentre of the virus's spread in Canada last spring.

"I'm haunted when I think how alone she was, how frightened she must have been," she said.

