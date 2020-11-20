Her 90-year-old mother survived COVID-19, but the experience was 'haunting'
Charna Bonan thought her mother had been handed a death sentence when she was diagnosed with COVID-19, caught at her long-term care home in Montreal last spring.
Charna Bonan was 500 kilometres away when her mother's long-term care home was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak last March.
"I panicked," she said. "To me, it was a death sentence."
Bonan lives in Toronto. Her mother, who is 90 and suffers from dementia, lives in Montreal — the epicentre of the virus's spread in Canada last spring.
"I'm haunted when I think how alone she was, how frightened she must have been," she said.
