Her 90-year-old mother survived COVID-19, but the experience was 'haunting'
Montreal

Charna Bonan thought her mother had been handed a death sentence when she was diagnosed with COVID-19, caught at her long-term care home in Montreal last spring.

CBC News

Living Through COVID-19: Charna Bonan

Charna Bonan’s mother, 90, has dementia and contracted COVID-19 in the early days of the virus’s destructive path through long-term care centres in Montreal. But she survived. 2:37

Charna Bonan was 500 kilometres away when her mother's long-term care home was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak last March. 

"I panicked," she said. "To me, it was a death sentence."

Bonan lives in Toronto. Her mother, who is 90 and suffers from dementia, lives in Montreal — the epicentre of the virus's spread in Canada last spring. 

 "I'm haunted when I think how alone she was, how frightened she must have been," she said. 

