Man dies in shooting in Montreal's Little Italy Saturday night
The man was rushed to hospital after being shot at the intersection of Saint-Laurent Street and Jean-Talon Street around 11 p.m., Montreal police said.
Police say it's the city's 7th homicide this year
A man has died after a shooting in Little Italy on Saturday night.
The 46-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being shot at the intersection of Saint Laurent Boulevard and Jean-Talon Street around 11 p.m., Montreal police said.
It is the seventh homicide of the year, they said.
There have been no arrests.