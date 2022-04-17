Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Man dies in shooting in Montreal's Little Italy Saturday night

The man was rushed to hospital after being shot at the intersection of Saint-Laurent Street and Jean-Talon Street around 11 p.m., Montreal police said.

Police say it's the city's 7th homicide this year

CBC News ·
Montreal police confirmed the death after 6 a.m. Sunday. ((Radio-Canada/Stéphane Grégoire))

A man has died after a shooting in Little Italy on Saturday night.

The 46-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being shot at the intersection of Saint Laurent Boulevard and Jean-Talon Street around 11 p.m., Montreal police said.

It is the seventh homicide of the year, they said.

There have been no arrests. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now