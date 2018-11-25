Little Burgundy women's shelter celebrates 30 years of service to the community

The first resident of the Logifem women's shelter in Montreal moved in 30 years ago on Dec.15.

The shelter, based in Little Burgundy, provides practical help — food, shelter and care — to thousands of women and children escaping abusive or crisis situations.

"It could be linked to conjugal violence, mental health issues, financial problems," said Sally Richmond, the executive director of Logifem.

"There are all kinds of reasons why people need to come to our service."

The shelter has 20 private bedrooms where women can stay up to three years and 30 transitional beds.

Along with a safe space to stay, Logifem offers intervention services to help women get back on their feet.

Logifem has 50 beds for women and children who need a safe place to stay. (Logifem/Facebook)

Richmond told CBC Montreal's All in a Weekend that the shelter offers a mix of practical and emotional support for women going through hard times.

"I remember one woman, when she first started at Logifem, for the first few weeks she couldn't even look people in the eye," said Richmond.

"At some point, one day we heard her laugh for the first time and it was just a really joyful moment."

Celebrating 30 years in operation, the group is highlighting all the people who have benefited from their services.

"We're celebrating the fact that hundreds, thousands of women have been able to come to Logifem and find their strength, find their resilience, move forward, go on to achieve things," said Richmond.

To mark the anniversary, the shelter has organized a gospel concert featuring the Imani Gospel Singers at St. Jax Church in Montreal. The concert is on Thursday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30.