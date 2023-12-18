Listuguj newborn celebration welcomes babies and new parents into community

Amid the sounds of babies cooing and families laughing together, lifelong bonds were created at the newborn celebration hosted by the Listuguj Community Health Services in collaboration with the Listuguj Community and Social Services Directorate this month.

As families came together to listen to guest speakers, feast and participate in a traditional ceremony, the babies gathered for the first time. The annual event in Listuguj First Nation, on the border of Quebec and New Brunswick, is a way to welcome newborns into the community and introduce them to their cultural heritage.

This year, a spirit name ceremony was added to the celebration. Julianne and JD Wysote were happy to share this experience with fellow new parents.

Rose Ann Martin, a respected elder in the community, invited guests to gather in a circle. As guests got settled, a sense of connection filled the air.

"This is what they call the power of example," Martin said, looking around the room. She said receiving a spirit name can guide a person through life, and it's important for mothers to see this ceremony and to know they can always turn to their culture.

Julianne Wysote says her own naming ceremony made her feel better about who she is, and she wants that same strength and confidence for her children. (Ann Marie Jacques/Listuguj Mi'gmaq government)

Julianne Wysote says there was a lot of strength and love in the room.

"Most of them don't know who we are personally, yet they all had love and good intentions to pour into my daughter while she was receiving her traditional name," she said.

Because of the effects of residential and Indian Day School, Wysote did not grow up in the First Nation and didn't have the opportunity to be surrounded by her heritage the way her husband, JD, did with his family.

Coun. Chad Gideon shared welcoming remarks at the Newborn Celebration. (Ann Marie Jacques/Listuguj Mi'gmaq government)

"They're really knowledgeable about ceremony. Growing up, I didn't have that," she said.

Wysote said it's special to see her kids participating in ceremonies and being gifted their first piece of their sacred bundle and that they'll grow up speaking the Mi'kmaw language.

Babies born in 2023 and all expecting families are invited to gather at the celebration where babies receive their first eagle feather, which represents innocence.

"To receive it, it begins their teachings," Coun. Chad Gideon said in welcoming remarks on behalf of the Listuguj Chief and Council. "This is a strong symbol of your first step into the seven teachings."

Gideon said that investing time and love in the children will guide them into a better future.

"I see different families, different groups gather here for the same thing — the celebration of life," he said.

An opportunity to connect

"Adam is part of the community," said Natasha Root, grateful to be part of this year's event with her wife, Jessie, and son, Adam.

Jessie says the celebration gave her an opportunity to connect with other parents, and see their babies connect as well.

Jessie and Natasha Root attended the event with their son. Babies were gifted eagle feathers and blankets during the Newborn Celebration. (Nation Isaac/CBC)

Being non-First Nation herself, Jessie is learning about Mi'kmaq culture and language through her wife and the community.

Natasha received cultural knowledge from her brother, Adam, before he died. Her brother was a drummer on the powwow trails and a fisherman in the community.

"To have that title passed down to Adam, and the knowledge, it's important."