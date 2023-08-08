Listuguj celebrates Mi'kmaq culture and tradition at annual powwow

As the rain poured down on Listuguj, Que., on Saturday, hundreds of people gathered under a large tent on the banks of the Restigouche River to begin powwow celebrations.

The first grand entry of the powwow began with several Indigenous veterans carrying flags, followed by a procession of elders and then dancers dressed in regalia.

Throughout the weekend the tent was the scene of performances, competitions and meals as the people Listuguj honoured their Mi'kmaq traditions.

'There is so much love in this place'

Ala'suinu Bouge of Listuguj says his parents started him in dancing as soon as he could walk.

"It feels great. I like to let go, I just focus on my footwork, I focus on who I'm dancing for, what I'm dancing for and I just enjoy my time as much as I can," he said.

"This is what people look forward to every year, this is our ceremony, this is where we all get together, families come together. There is so much love in this place, there is so much help, support. Really it's just about family. So it's everything."

Audrey Isaac has been working with the LIstuguj powwow for three decades. (Kim Garritty/CBC)

Jacob Bernard started dancing this year after encouragement from Bouge.

"Dancing means a lot to me, because it's getting me out of bad habits and putting me into a new generation where kids can look up to me," Bernard said.

'Revitalization of our culture and spirituality'

To see so many young people participate in the gathering is especially meaningful for Audrey Isaac.

She has been working with the Listuguj powwow for three decades.

"We have brought back our culture. It's in our schools, it's even in our surrounding communities, the stories of what happened to us, is spread everywhere," Isaac said.

"We're proud of our culture now. We're not ashamed of our culture, we're not ashamed of our spirituality."

Ally Sommerville and Amanda Martin of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation in New Brunswick. (Kim Garritty/CBC)

"It feels a lot like home," said Ally Somerville of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation in New Brunswick. "Like every powwow that you go to you kind of feel at home. The warmth that everyone brings, you just feel natural wherever you are."

This was Somerville's first visit to the Listuguj powwow. She and Amanda Martin, also from Esgenoôpetitj, danced in Listuguj for the first time.

Martin says the warm atmosphere at the powwow helped her come out of her shell.

"I'm usually to myself, I'm very shy, but I feel with my powwow family … it's welcoming."

Both said the Listuguj powwow is noted for its hospitality.

Each morning of the powwow, Tim Adams of Gespeg First Nation holds a sunrise ceremony at the sacred fire.

He and fellow firekeeper John Paul Lavigne keep the fire burning continuously throughout the weekend and people come to the circle and surrounding space for quiet meditation and prayer.

Tim Adams of Gespeg First Nation was the fire keeper for the Listuguj powwow. (Kim Garritty/CBC)

"When I come here I get hugs and they say, 'welcome home,'" Adams said.

Adams talked to people who visit the fire and shared what he has learned about the ceremony. He said he is continuously learning from elders.

For Frankie Pederson of New York City visiting Listuguj is a way for her to reconnect with her culture and keep her family ties strong.

"This is where my family is from. My mom was actually adopted-out when she was a baby, which is why she grew up in America, which is why I grew up in America" she said.

Frankie Pedersen lives in New York. She has family in Listuguj, and her mother was adopted by an American family. (Kim Garritty/CBC)

Pedersen has visited Listuguj before to spend time with her relatives, but it was the first time Pedersen jingle danced at this event.

"I really specifically wanted it to be this powwow."

Traditional feast offered to everyone

The community offers a traditional feast to everyone at the powwow with a meal of salmon, moose meat, fiddleheads and potatoes and blueberry cake for dessert.

Louise Belanger was one of many non-Indigenous people who attended.

"It's about reconciliation, I would say. Try to listen [to] what they have to say."

Louise Belanger travelled from Quebec City with friends to attend the powwow. (Kim Garritty/CBC)

She worked with the Naskapi Nation near Schefferville, Que., for several years as a social worker.

This was her first visit to LIstuguj where she said she was struck by the generosity of the people who took the time to tell her more about their history.

Chad Gedeon, a councilor with the Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government, said he hopes visitors will learn from community members.

"If you want to know how it is about our people, come gather to these, talk to an elder, talk to our knowledge holders, that's where you get the truth from," he said.

"That's what I love, is more people to come to experience this, to feel the drum, to feel the medicines."