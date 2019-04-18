Lissa Albert
Journalist
Lissa Albert has a master's degree in educational technology and is a cyberbullying awareness educator. She has recently completed a graduate diploma in journalism and is a freelance feature writer, specializing in bullying issues, hockey and politics. You can see more of her work at www.lissa-albert.com.
Latest from Lissa Albert
Food Connections
Montreal's extreme eaters hunger for new challenges
In a city known for its poutine and smoked meat, adventurous eaters like Veronica Boggia and Mike Sandev take Montreal foodie culture to a different level, testing the limits of how much and how fast it is humanly possible to eat.
Canada -Montreal |