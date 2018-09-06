Lise Payette, Quebec journalist and politician, dead at 87

Lise Payette, a celebrated journalist, feminist, writer and Quebec cabinet minister viewed as a trailblazer for women in Quebec politics, has died. She was 87.

Payette died peacefully Wednesday evening at her home, surrounded by friends and family, according to a news release sent by her publicist.

Born in the Montreal neighbourhood of Verdun in 1931, Payette began a career in broadcasting with Radio-Canada, hosting a feminist morning radio program called Place aux Femmes and an evening talk show called Appelez-moi Lise.

She joined the Parti Québécois and was elected in 1976, becoming René Lévesque's minister of consumer affairs, co-operatives and financial institutions.

News of her death Thursday prompted an outpouring of tributes from politicians across the political spectrum.

Intelligence, aplomb, convictions, Lise Payette a changé nos vies de téléspectateurs, donné des droits aux consommateurs, tracé la voie pour des générations de femmes en quête de liberté et d’égalité. Chapeau Madame. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/polqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#polqc</a> <a href="https://t.co/UfaKBzurma">https://t.co/UfaKBzurma</a> —@JFLisee

Je viens d’apprendre le décès de madame Payette. Elle a grandement contribué à faire avancer les droits des femmes et nous lui devons aussi la création de la <a href="https://twitter.com/SAAQ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SAAQ</a>. Ce matin, mes pensées sont avec sa famille, ses amis et ses proches. Mes plus sincères condoléances. —@phcouillard

