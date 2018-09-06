Skip to Main Content
Lise Payette, Quebec journalist and politician, dead at 87

Lise Payette was a celebrated journalist, feminist, writer and politician, viewed as a trailblazer for women in Quebec politics. She died in her home Wednesday at age 87.

Former Parti Quebecois cabinet Minister Lise Payette, smiles as she enters a ceremony to receive the Prix du Quebec award in 2014. Payette died Wednesday at her home, surrounded by family. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Lise Payette, a celebrated journalist, feminist, writer and Quebec cabinet minister viewed as a trailblazer for women in Quebec politics, has died. She was 87.

Payette died peacefully Wednesday evening at her home, surrounded by friends and family, according to a news release sent by her publicist.

Born in the Montreal neighbourhood of Verdun in 1931, Payette began a career in broadcasting with Radio-Canada, hosting a feminist morning radio program called Place aux Femmes and an evening talk show called Appelez-moi Lise.

She joined the Parti Québécois and was elected in 1976, becoming René Lévesque's minister of consumer affairs, co-operatives and financial institutions.

News of her death Thursday prompted an outpouring of tributes from politicians across the political spectrum.

