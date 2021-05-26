Lionel Perez to run for borough mayor in Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

Lionel Perez, the leader of the opposition at Montreal city hall, is running for mayor in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce as part of Denis Coderre's party.

Perez will face off against incumbent Sue Montgomery. He has been city councillor for the Darlington district for the past 12 years.

He stepped aside as leader of Ensemble Montréal for Coderre, who is running as mayor once again.

Perez said in a statement he wants to put his "inclusive and collaborative vision, with leadership focused on solutions, at the service of the entire borough."

Projet Montréal has yet to name a candidate in the race. Montgomery was removed from the party earlier this year for refusing to fire her chief of staff following a harassment investigation by the city's comptroller general.

Montgomery will run in the next election under her own, newly formed party, Courage.