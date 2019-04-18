Lina Forero - Journalist

Skip to Main Content
Lina Forero is a journalist with CBC Montreal interested in immigration, social and environmental issues. She is a current recipient of the Joan Donaldson CBC News Scholarship.

    Meet the Parisian family touring Canada in a converted fire truck

    An unforeseen event made the members of the Zizi family realize that life is short and the world is big, so they set out to see as much of it as they can.
    Finding friends and food aplenty at Montreal's Supper Society

    Recalling the challenges she faced when she moved to Canada in 2013, Başak Büyükçelen opens her house to strangers once a month, connecting new immigrants with locals through a monthly potluck dinner.
