Lina Forero - Journalist

Lina Forero is a journalist with CBC Montreal interested in immigration, social and environmental issues. She is a current recipient of the Joan Donaldson CBC News Scholarship.
Meet the Parisian family touring Canada in a converted fire truck
An unforeseen event made the members of the Zizi family realize that life is short and the world is big, so they set out to see as much of it as they can.
Finding friends and food aplenty at Montreal's Supper Society
Recalling the challenges she faced when she moved to Canada in 2013, Başak Büyükçelen opens her house to strangers once a month, connecting new immigrants with locals through a monthly potluck dinner.
