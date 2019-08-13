E-scooters are available in Montreal starting today. Here's what to expect

Montrealers are able to add Lime's hop-on, hop-off scooters — powered by batteries, activated by an app and able to hit speeds of up to 20 km/h — to their transportation cocktail starting today.

The pilot project will provide 430 electric scooters in Ville-Marie, Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Villeray-Saint-Michel- Parc-Extension and the City of Westmount.

While the service is expected to expand into the borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie in the coming weeks, other boroughs have turned down the pilot project for now.

How it works

Licensed adult riders can rent them by the minute, like Bixi. They'll have to return them to one of the 239 designated parking areas and helmets are mandatory.

The e-scooters, green lit by the Quebec government in June, were initially expected to roll out in July, but it took Montreal officials several weeks to process Lime's permit application. Lime, a subsidiary of Google, is an international e-scooter company.

"It's a new form of mobility in Montreal," said Coun. Éric Alan Caldwell. "We'll be vigilant, we're testing it and we ask for all Montrealers to check it out and give us their feedback."

Borough inspectors will be out monitoring the situation. If the rules are respected or problems arise, Caldwell said rejecting Lime's permit isn't out of the question.

"We have very strict regulations," he said. "We empower the operators. If it does not work to our taste, we will readjust."

Uber, the company behind JUMP e-bikes, has only been warned rather than fined for poorly parked bikes, Caldwell told Radio-Canada.

But communication between the city and the companies is improving, he added, and users may face fines as well for failing to comply with municipal or provincial rules.

A man rides a Lime electric scooter in September 2018 in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux. The rental scooter has a maximum speed of 24km/h. (Mehdi Fedouach/AFP/Getty Images)

Some think the scooters will cause headaches for other road and sidewalk users.

"We will see more conflict because [of] the e-scooter," said Suzanne Lareau, CEO of Vélo Québec. "They ride on the sidewalk. It's not permitted, but they do it."

Unless a municipality says otherwise, Quebec's Highway Safety Code restricts people from riding an e-scooter on the road and no passengers are allowed.

The e-scooters, which cost $10 for 30 minutes, work by moving a throttle with your right hand, and braking with your left. Users pay $1 at the start-up and then 30 cents per minute after that.

Heavy restrictions in Montreal

The conditions Montreal has set for the company to operate an e-scooter service are among the most strict in the world.

For example, users must leave the scooters in one of the designated parking zones which are painted on streets and then use the app to photograph their e-scooter in the spot — proving they've followed the rules.

Only four scooters per spot are allowed.

Montreal has already painted white markings in the specific areas that Lime e-scooter users are allowed to park the two-wheeled vehicles. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

Scooters will be limited to a top speed of 20 km/h and will be prohibited on sidewalks and on roads where the speed limit exceeds 50 km/h.

Users will also have to take a short online training course when they first activate the mobile application. Lime and JUMP bikes can only be used between April 15 and Nov. 15.

Rough start in other Canadian cities

Montreal is not the first Canadian city to allow Lime. The service can already be found in Calgary and Waterloo in Ontario.

However, Lime announced last week that it is nixing its pilot project in Waterloo until Ontario lifts restrictions on e-scooters, including a ban on public streets. The company is more interested in expanding in Montreal and Calgary.

But in Calgary, it hasn't been smooth sailing for new users. In the first two weeks of the service's launch this summer, dozens of Calgarians were injured riding the vehicles.

Calgary emergency rooms received some 60 patients with e-scooter-related injuries. About a third of them were fractures.