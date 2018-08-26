Checkmate chess club, Quebec students to compete in new gaming league

Kids are heading back to school next week and with that comes a return to extracurricular activities.

Playing on a sports team, singing in a choir or joining a chess club may be the norm, but some students aren't interested in those traditional activities.

Instead, they're drawn to video games, and there's now a new option that turns electronic gaming into a competitive activity for high school students up through university.

The Quebec Federation of Electronic Sports has launched a volunteer-run program aimed at providing students a way interact while playing video games — students across the province can sign up in small groups to compete against each other.

The Ligue Cyber Espoirs (LCE) allows students to represent their school through an activity they are passionate about, said Maryse Landreville, the program's director.

Teams from 15 high schools, 10 CEGEPs and five universities have signed on for the first year of the gaming league which will see schools compete to the finish. (Ligue Cyber Espoirs )

"We got some students who were asking us to do something to stay in school because they were not interested in basketball or hockey teams or dance or arts," Landreville told CBC Montreal's Daybreak on Friday.

"They wanted to represent their school, but they didn't know how."

'School versus school'

In the making for two years, teams from 15 high schools, 10 CEGEPs and five universities have signed on this year.

"It's school versus school," said Landreville.

If students are interested in taking part, they can speak with a teacher or the person in charge of school activities before inviting players to join the team, she said. Those teams can then register through the gaming federation's website.

Teams will be playing three popular, team-oriented, multiplayer games this year: Overwatch, Rocket League and League of Legends.

Like sports games, the school year will be filled with scheduled matches between particpating schools. Those matches will be held from about September through April, then there will be a playoff leading up to a large-scale final held in Montreal.

Students will be encouraged to strategize for matches in the days leading up to the final which will be held in Montreal at the end of the school year. (Kamil Zihnioglu/The Associated Press)

​There is a fee to join this non-profit initiative, which goes towards funding streaming services and the final match.

Not every school has the money to invest in gaming platforms for an entire team, said Landreville, but students can play at home.

Team members will be expected to interact with each other through voice chatting, she said. Players will be asked to play to their strengths, taking on positions in the gaming world that they might take on a sports field — defence, support or attack.

Teamwork crucial in gaming

"It's really important to have to have that team spirit and to know what your teammates are best at," said Landreville.

Communication is the key to success, she said. Students will need to discuss and plan strategies that work in the days leading up to matches.

Live electronic sports events, like this 2013 competition in Los Angeles, have also packed the Air Canada Centre in Toronto and Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. (The Associated Press/Mark J. Terrill)

"If they don't communicate, they will lose. That's why we encourage them to do other activities together to make that team spirit."

While practicing with the team is important, she said the LCE is promoting a balance between video games, homework and spending time with family.

Students will be encouraged to set a weekly schedule that includes gaming, but also school work and socializing.

"They will only have one or two matches a week," said Landreville.

"Our goal is that the kid will stay in school."

With files from CBC Montreal's Daybreak