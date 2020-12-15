Long underserved by public transportation, Montreal's east end is getting its own light-rail network with 32 kilometres of tracks and 23 new stations.

The $10-billion Réseau express métropolitain (REM) will allow residents to zip downtown in a matter of minutes on an automated electric train that, for some, will be faster than driving and will certainly outpace buses, officials announced Tuesday.

Once this new section is complete by 2029, there will be 99 kilometres of track and 49 stations throughout the two REM networks that cover the much of the Montreal region, connecting cities like Brossard and Laval.

However, the new section, dubbed the REM de l'Est, will be separate from the network currently under construction west of downtown and on Montreal's South Shore.

That means riders won't be able to just hop on in Pointe-aux-Trembles expecting a continuous ride to Montreal's airport or to off-island stations.

The first phase of the REM, which crosses the Champlain Bridge, is slated to open by the end of 2021. Construction of the REM de l'Est should begin in 2023.

The REM promises to boost the economy, reduce congestion and provide a transportation option to residents of sectors that otherwise lack fast, reliable public transit.

The construction project will create more than 9,000 direct and indirect jobs per year, according to a statement by the project's developer, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec on Monday.

The project, supported by the province, is part of an effort to revitalize the city's east end.

It is estimated that more than 133,000 riders per day will hop on the REM de l'Est and cut some 35,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

"This is a sustainable investment that will contribute to Quebecers' retirement plans and generate significant benefits for the economy, the environment and communities," said the Caisse's president and CEO, Charles Emond, in a statement Tuesday.

WATCH | Sneak peek inside new REM train cars:

Sneak peek inside new REM train cars CBC News Montreal Video 1:53 CBC's Jay Turnbull takes you on a guided tour of the future of transportation in Montreal. 1:53

The REM de l'Est will have new north-south and east-west travel routes that will connect to downtown and allow for riders to transition onto the Metro as well.

This plan includes an elevated track along René-Lévesque Blvd. with four elevated stations that, the statement says, will "receive special attention in their architectural treatment, to ensure they endow downtown Montreal with a modern and symbolic aesthetic."

Connecting neighbourhoods by light rail

The elevated tracks along René-Lévesque will connect Central Station to Dickson Street. From there, the line will divide, with one track heading north and the other east.

The eastbound branch will run along Sherbrooke Street to Pointe-aux-Trembles. The northbound route will go, largely underground along Lacordaire Boulevard, to Cégep Marie-Victorin in Montréal-Nord.

Along its way north, the REM de l'Est will serve the Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital as well.

The REM de l'Est will reach parts of Montreal that have long been underserved by public transit, allowing residents to reach downtown faster than by car or bus. (Submitted by CDPQ Infra)

Once completed, a rider will be able to travel from Cégep Marie-Victorin to downtown's Place des Festivals in about 30 minutes. That's estimated to be about 25 to 70 per cent faster than by car.

During peak hours, commuters can expect rides every two to four minutes.

Boosting economy with public transportation

The eastern and northern branches of the REM will serve some of the city's most densely populated, poorest neighbourhoods.

The light-rail network will be a boon for the local economy, according to Christine Fréchette, president of eastern Montreal's chamber of commerce.

"It will be much easier to attract businesses, investments and residents," she said, estimating economic spin-offs to be in the billions of dollars.

In a statement, Transport Minister François Bonnardel promised fair pricing for transportation that will operate at twice the speed of anything currently available.

"This time saved is valuable time that workers, students and senior citizens will have for themselves and their families," he said in the statement.

Premier François Legault took to Twitter Tuesday, touting his government's investment in the city's east end.

"It will allow people in the east to move more quickly. And that will help attract thousands of paying jobs," he said.