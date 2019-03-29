'Life is a precious gift,' says priest, back in the pulpit at St. Joseph's Oratory a week after stabbing

As he stood before a man wielding a knife last Friday, Father Claude Grou prepared for the worst.

"For a brief moment I thought, 'Maybe this is the end for me,'" he told reporters.

Grou returned to Saint Joseph's Oratory, where he is rector, to preside over mass Friday, a week after he was stabbed while delivering the homily.

The 77-year-old said he is recovering well, both physically and emotionally, though he knows there could still be psychological consequences down the road.

He got an ovation from those in the pews upon his return, and he said the incident influenced his homily, which focused on getting back to basics.

"Life is a precious gift, and it's a gift that can disappear," he said.

Recounting that day's events, he said he wasn't concerned when the man got up and approached him, because people often do so to pray at the altar of the Virgin Mary or Saint Joseph.

He started to worry when he saw the knife, he said. It took a moment to realize he'd been stabbed, and then when he got up from the ground, he said it all felt like a dream.

Open to meeting with attacker

Grou said he had never seen the man who stabbed him before but he is open to meeting him.

"I have no resentment toward that person. On the contrary, I feel he is a person who needs help, and I'm sure he will get the help he needs, and I pray the Lord will assist him in his progress," he said.

Vlad Christian Eremia, 26, was formally charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon last week. He is undergoing a 30-day psychiatric evaluation.

The oratory, Grou said, is a place where people are always welcome. Its administrators are reviewing security measures in order to keep that spirit of openness while making sure people are safe.

He said he is surrounded by people who make him feel strong and that he received great care at the hospital.

Grou said while it was unfortunate, the experience carries an important lesson.

"Be aware of how powerful the solidarity between people can be," he said.

"An event like this helps bring people together."